Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A Teacher' digs into abuse of power, emotional toll of female teacher-male student relationship

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
FX on Hulu's 'A Teacher' examines the emotional toll when a teacher (Kate Mara) and student (Nick Robinson) start a sexual relationship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Parents say teacher played favorites among female students

Parents say teacher played favorites among female students 05:32

 Parents of a former fourth-grade student in Olathe Public Schools said they believe a teacher who took inappropriate photos of their daughter acted similarly with other female students in the past.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hulu Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media

HBO Max is the streaming service for me

 Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the last year, the number of streaming platforms has really gotten..
The Verge

Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10th

 Apple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One,..
The Verge
'Animaniacs' returns with Hulu show after 22 years off the air [Video]

'Animaniacs' returns with Hulu show after 22 years off the air

The rebooted animated series will feature all of the classic '90s characters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Nick Robinson (American actor) Nick Robinson (American actor) American actor born in 1995


Kate Mara Kate Mara American actress


Related videos from verified sources

A Teacher trailer - Whirlwind [Video]

A Teacher trailer - Whirlwind

A Teacher trailer - Whirlwind - Kate Mara. Nick Robinson. A Teacher, FX's new original series, premieres November 10 - exclusively FX on Hulu. “A Teacher” explores the complexities and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:20Published
A Teacher Trailer - Secrets - Kate Mara, Nick Robinson [Video]

A Teacher Trailer - Secrets - Kate Mara, Nick Robinson

A Teacher Trailer - Secrets Power. Secrets. Consequence. Stream the first three episodes of A Teacher November 10. Exclusively on FX on Hulu. “A Teacher” explores the complexities and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:43Published
Harvard student explains why teaching high school is way harder than studying law [Video]

Harvard student explains why teaching high school is way harder than studying law

A former high school teacher is going viral on TikTok after explaining how “high stakes” her job was.Rachel Cohen, a current student at Harvard Law School, shared the video on Oct. 27.In the clip,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:51Published