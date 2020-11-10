'A Teacher' digs into abuse of power, emotional toll of female teacher-male student relationship
FX on Hulu's 'A Teacher' examines the emotional toll when a teacher (Kate Mara) and student (Nick Robinson) start a sexual relationship.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hulu American provider of on-demand streaming media
HBO Max is the streaming service for mePhoto Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
In the last year, the number of streaming platforms has really gotten..
The Verge
Apple TV is coming to Xbox consoles on November 10thApple TV will debut on Xbox consoles next month, just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch. The new Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One,..
The Verge
'Animaniacs' returns with Hulu show after 22 years off the air
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Nick Robinson (American actor) American actor born in 1995
Kate Mara American actress
Related videos from verified sources