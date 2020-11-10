Donald Trump accuses Pfizer of deliberately waiting until after election to release vaccine results

More than a third of U.K. residents to reportedly decline Covid-19 vaccine



A Covid-19 vaccine finally seems to be within grasp, however, following the news that a jab being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is 90 per cent effective, more than a third of Britons will refuse to have it, a new report suggests.

