Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus digest: Brazil divided over suspended Chinese vaccine trials

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Jair Bolsonaro has hailed Brazil's suspension of vaccine trials by China's Sinovac Biotech after a volunteer died under unrelated circumstances, but his opponents are pushing back. Follow DW for the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil suspends trials of China's COVID-19 vaccine 01:27

 Brazil's health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer's promising news about a coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Pfizer's promising news about a coronavirus vaccine

A potential major breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine as cases surge at an alarming rate across the country. One of the leading drugmakers, Pfizer, says early data shows its vaccine was..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:17Published
Stanford Begins Human Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Stanford Begins Human Trials For COVID-19 Vaccine

Stanford University is revving up its human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine. Volunteers will be followed medically for another 2 years.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:53Published
Local vaccine trials resuming this week [Video]

Local vaccine trials resuming this week

Two COVID-19 trials are resuming this week in San Diego.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Brazil Suspends Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine in its Final Trials Before Possible Approval

 Brazil suspends trials of Chinese developed coronavirus vaccine after an adverse incident involving a volunteer
VOA News

Covid 19 coronavirus: China's Sinovac vaccine trial suspended in Brazil after participant dies

Covid 19 coronavirus: China's Sinovac vaccine trial suspended in Brazil after participant dies Brazil has suspended clinical trials for China's coronavirus vaccine after a participant died.Instituto Butantan, the research centre in Sao Paulo developing the...
New Zealand Herald

Brazil halts COVID vaccine trial after 'unrelated' death of volunteer

Brazil halts COVID vaccine trial after 'unrelated' death of volunteer Brazil's health regulator has halted clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine being made by Chinese drug firm Sinovac after a "serious adverse effect".
Sky News