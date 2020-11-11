Coronavirus digest: Brazil divided over suspended Chinese vaccine trials
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President Jair Bolsonaro has hailed Brazil's suspension of vaccine trials by China's Sinovac Biotech after a volunteer died under unrelated circumstances, but his opponents are pushing back. Follow DW for the latest.
President Jair Bolsonaro has hailed Brazil's suspension of vaccine trials by China's Sinovac Biotech after a volunteer died under unrelated circumstances, but his opponents are pushing back. Follow DW for the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources