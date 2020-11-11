Global  
 

Bihar Election Result Analysis: From Chirag to Shatrughan Sinha, this is how Biharis rejected dynasty politics

DNA Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Bihar assembly elections results 2020 are out. NDA is going to form a government with an absolute majority. In Bihar's election battle, everyone competed with full force. Though the issue was development, this time also nepotism dominated Bihar's politics, whether the grand alliance or other parties promoted nepotism with not...
