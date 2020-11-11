Bihar Election Result Analysis: From Chirag to Shatrughan Sinha, this is how Biharis rejected dynasty politics

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar elections, RJD emerges single-largest party



The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 9 hours ago Bihar election results: RS Prasad requests Opposition to show some grace in their defeat



As the latest trends show NDA leading in Bihar Assembly election results, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that it is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05 Published 11 hours ago Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC



Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that Bihar elections result in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. He said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35 Published 11 hours ago