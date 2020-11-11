Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security
Hong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers after the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution authorizing the city to expel legislators deemed dangerous to national security. Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung, and Dennis Kwok were disqualified from continuing in their capacity as city legislators on Wednesday, shortly after China’s parliament allowed authorities to unseat those lawmakers who seek secession or invite foreign...
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:18Published
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:51Published
Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers as China cements controlThe decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.
CBS News
Hong Kong disqualifies four pro-democracy lawmakersIt comes moments after China allowed legislators who endangered national security to be disqualified.
BBC News
Dennis Kwok
Alvin Yeung Chinese barrister and politician in Hong Kong
Kwok Ka-ki Hong Kong doctor and politician
Kenneth Leung Hong Kong politician
