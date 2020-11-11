Global  
 

Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national securityHong Kong has disqualified four opposition lawmakers after the Chinese parliament adopted a resolution authorizing the city to expel legislators deemed dangerous to national security. Alvin Yeung Ngok-kiu, Kwok Ka-ki, Kenneth Leung, and Dennis Kwok were disqualified from continuing in their capacity as city legislators on Wednesday, shortly after China’s parliament allowed authorities to unseat those lawmakers who seek secession or invite foreign...
Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse [Video]

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse

Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’ [Video]

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’

Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:51Published

Hong Kong ousts 4 pro-democracy lawmakers as China cements control

 The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.
CBS News

Hong Kong disqualifies four pro-democracy lawmakers

 It comes moments after China allowed legislators who endangered national security to be disqualified.
BBC News

Dennis Kwok Dennis Kwok


Alvin Yeung Alvin Yeung Chinese barrister and politician in Hong Kong


Kwok Ka-ki Kwok Ka-ki Hong Kong doctor and politician


Kenneth Leung Kenneth Leung Hong Kong politician

