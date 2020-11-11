Hong Kong disqualifies 4 lawmakers for threatening national security

Hong Kong's opposition lawmakers resign en masse Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition lawmakers will resign in protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues from the city assembly, after Beijing gave local authorities new powers to further curb dissent. Lauren Anthony reports.

Hong Kong disqualifies legislators for ‘endangering security’ Move comes after China parliament passes motion allowing Hong Kong executive to expel legislators without court review.

The decreasingly autonomous city's leaders quickly seized upon new powers granted by Beijing to sack lawmakers deemed a security threat.

It comes moments after China allowed legislators who endangered national security to be disqualified.

