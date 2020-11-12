Global  
 

Ron Klain named Biden's chief of staff, first White House official named for administration, according to reports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The hire marks another step toward his White House transition as Trump contests election results with baseless claims of voter fraud.
 [NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

