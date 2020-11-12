Ghana mourns former president Jerry Rawlings
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President Nana Akufo Addo has ordered a one-week mourning period as the country comes to terms with the death of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings. Many Ghanaians view Rawlings as the "father of democracy."
