Ghana mourns former president Jerry Rawlings

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President Nana Akufo Addo has ordered a one-week mourning period as the country comes to terms with the death of ex-President Jerry John Rawlings. Many Ghanaians view Rawlings as the "father of democracy."
