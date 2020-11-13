Ending Greenhouse Gas Emissions May Not Stop Global Warming, Study Says
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phys.Org : Even if humanity stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, Earth will warm for centuries to come and oceans will rise by meters, according to a controversial modeling study published Thursday. Natural drivers of global warming -- more heat-trapping clouds, thawing permafrost, and shrinking sea ice -- already set in motion by carbon pollution will take on...
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Phys.Org : Even if humanity stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, Earth will warm for centuries to come and oceans will rise by meters, according to a controversial modeling study published Thursday. Natural drivers of global warming -- more heat-trapping clouds, thawing permafrost, and shrinking sea ice -- already set in motion by carbon pollution will take on...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Climate change Current rise in Earth's average temperature and its effects
Panel explores solutions to combat climate crisisThe 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel discussion called “Climate Change, the Great Leveller.” The panelists were: Mary Robinson,..
CBS News
Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Phys.org Science news website
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources