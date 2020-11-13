Global  
 

Ending Greenhouse Gas Emissions May Not Stop Global Warming, Study Says

Friday, 13 November 2020
Ending Greenhouse Gas Emissions May Not Stop Global Warming, Study SaysAn anonymous reader quotes a report from Phys.Org : Even if humanity stopped emitting greenhouse gases tomorrow, Earth will warm for centuries to come and oceans will rise by meters, according to a controversial modeling study published Thursday. Natural drivers of global warming -- more heat-trapping clouds, thawing permafrost, and shrinking sea ice -- already set in motion by carbon pollution will take on...
Panel explores solutions to combat climate crisis

 The 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a panel discussion called “Climate Change, the Great Leveller.” The panelists were: Mary Robinson,..
Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming [Video]

Half of the Great Barrier Reef Has Been Killed Due to Global Warming

The alarming findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society Journal on Wednesday.

