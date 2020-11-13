Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The party led Aung San Suu Kyi has said it plans to form a government of national unity after a poll still disupted by the opposition. It was the only second such vote since the end of military rule in 2011.
The party led Aung San Suu Kyi has said it plans to form a government of national unity after a poll still disupted by the opposition. It was the only second such vote since the end of military rule in 2011.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources