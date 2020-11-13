Global  
 

Myanmar election: Aung San Suu Kyi's party wins absolute majority

Deutsche Welle Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The party led Aung San Suu Kyi has said it plans to form a government of national unity after a poll still disupted by the opposition. It was the only second such vote since the end of military rule in 2011.
