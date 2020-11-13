More than 130 Secret Service officers infected with coronavirus or quarantining

Global  
 

Washington Post Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
The outbreak is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to people familiar with the situation.
