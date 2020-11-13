Global  
 

Georgia judge denies bond for father and son in Ahmaud Arbery case

BBC News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Gregory and Travis McMichael have asked the judge to throw out the charges against them.
Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving [Video]

Biden solidifies victory, Trump hints at leaving

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden solidified his victory over President Donald Trump on Friday after the state of Georgia went his way, leaving Trump little hope of reversing the outcome through legal challenges and recounts. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Duration: 03:06Published

Georgia Begins Recount of Nearly 5 Million Ballots

 A hand recount got underway in Georgia on Friday, with hundreds of poll workers rechecking ballots in a state that President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. won by..
NYTimes.com

CBS News projects Biden wins Georgia, first Democrat since 1992

 President-elect Joe Biden's win in Georgia is the first for a Democrat in 28 years, but the fight for the state is not over. Control of the Senate now rests on..
CBS News

The voters who supported Biden or Trump in Georgia and North Carolina

 Biden won Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, CBS News projected Friday.
CBS News

Judge denies bond for suspects in Arbery killing

 A Georgia judge has denied bond for the white father and son charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25 year-old Black man. (Nov...
USATODAY.com

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Denied Bond

 The father and son charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are staying put in jail pending their trial ... a judge just denied their request for bond. Travis..
TMZ.com

No bond for father and son accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

 Arbery's mother told reporters after the hearing it was the first time she had seen the disturbing video that captured her son's death.
CBS News

Father, Son Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Seek Bond

Father, Son Accused Of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Seek Bond Watch VideoA father and son accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery are in court today asking for a judge to consider their bond requests. Gregory McMichael and...
Also reported by •UpworthyChicago S-TTMZ.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comNPR

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects in Court for Bond Hearing, Live Stream

 The father and son charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery are back in front of a judge as they try to get out of jail on bond pending their trial ... and TMZ is...
Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.com