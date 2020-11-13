Georgia judge denies bond for father and son in Ahmaud Arbery case

Watch VideoA father and son accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery are in court today asking for a judge to consider their bond requests. Gregory McMichael and...

Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects in Court for Bond Hearing, Live Stream The father and son charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery are back in front of a judge as they try to get out of jail on bond pending their trial ... and TMZ is...

TMZ.com 2 days ago USATODAY.com Also reported by • Newsy

