Typhoon Vamco devastates the Philippines, leaving scores dead
Saturday, 14 November 2020 () Thousands of people are still awaiting rescue after Typhoon Vamco battered the northern Philippines earlier this week. The storm produced "unprecedented" floods and landslides that left dozens dead and missing.
Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, battered a nation still reeling from Goni, the world's most powerful typhoon this year that killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes early in November.