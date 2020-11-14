Global  
 

Portugal 0-1 France: N'Golo Kante winner sends Blues into finals

BBC News Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Chelsea's N'Golo Kante scores the winner as France beat Portugal to book their place in the Nations League finals.
