You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ethiopian rockets reportedly strike Eritrea amid escalation of deadly Tigray conflict At least three rockets have reportedly been fired at Eritrea's capital from Ethiopia, which could pull the country into the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray...

SBS 4 hours ago



Rockets fired from Ethiopia's Tigray hit Eritrean capital, diplomats say Several rockets have hit near the airport in Eritrea's capital city of Asmara. The rockets, fired from Ethiopia's Tigray region, are the latest escalation in a...

Deutsche Welle 2 hours ago