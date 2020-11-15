Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration

WorldNews Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Trump administration pushes to sell Alaska oil leases pre-Biden inauguration(Reuters) - The Trump Administration will take key steps to finalize a sale of oil drilling leases in the sensitive Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) in Alaska...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Alaska Alaska State of the United States of America

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It [Video]

GOP Rep. Don Young Called COVID-19 The 'Beer Virus.' Now, He Has It

Alaska Rep. Don Young is the longest-serving current member of the US Congress. Young has previously called the novel coronavirus COVID-19 the 'beer virus,' and said claims of its severity were exaggerated. Now, Business Insider reports the 87-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, he tweeted he was feeling 'strong' following his diagnosis. Over the past week, approximately 5% of all COVID-19 tests administered in Alaska have come back positive.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

‘Are We Getting Invaded?’ U.S. Boats Faced Russian Aggression Near Alaska

 Russia has escalated its provocative encounters in the North Pacific this year, harassing boats in U.S. fishing waters and sending bombers toward Alaska’s..
NYTimes.com

US election: Ivanka Trump roasted over double standards in Alaska election call

 Ivanka Trump is being roasted for double standards after she celebrated a late election result that went her father's way.The state of Alaska is notoriously slow..
New Zealand Herald

Alaskan Don Young Prevails Over Serious Challenge, Easily Winning a 25th Term

 Alyse Galvin, an independent, fell short in her bid to oust the dean of the House, who found himself vulnerable amid economic woes and President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Biden Faces Early Test With Immigration and Homeland Security After Trump

 The Department of Homeland Security was molded in President Trump’s image, and not just on immigration policy. President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. will have..
NYTimes.com

What do Trump backers think of a Biden presidency?

 Thousands of pro-Trump protesters marched in Washington DC to support President Trump.
BBC News

Arrests and fighting as thousands of Trump supporters rally in Washington

 Thousands of supporters of US president Donald Trump protesting the outcome of the election rallied in Washington on Saturday, earning a brief drive-by visit..
WorldNews

US election: 'Very ugly scenes' as pro-Trump rally turns violent

 Shocking images have emerged of bloodied and bruised protesters following a rally in Washington DC in support of US President Donald Trump. The ABC's Philip..
New Zealand Herald
Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections [Video]

Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections

Thousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Violence erupts in Washington as protesters clash with Donald Trump supporters

 Violence erupted on Saturday in Washington DC during the 'Million MAGA March' held in support of US President Donald Trump, as counterprotesters clashed with...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNewsJerusalem Post

Melania Trump vs Ivanka Trump net worth: The whopping fortunes of Trump's wife and daughter

 Melania Trump is in the news these day amid reports that she is planning to divorce US President Trump.
Zee News Also reported by •Just Jared

Trump waves and drives past fans gathered to protest his loss

Trump waves and drives past fans gathered to protest his loss Thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Washington on Saturday to protest the results of the election, which Trump has refused to concede, and were...
WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy