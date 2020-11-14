Global  
 

BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic

Saturday, 14 November 2020
BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemicGerman biotech firm BioNTech is behind one of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, having jointly developed it with US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer. And according to its CEO, the 90% effective vaccine candidate is set to bring an end to the global pandemic. Speaking to UK newspaper The Guardian over Zoom, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic of the vaccine's success. “If the question is whether we can stop this pandemic with this vaccine, then my answer is: yes, because I believe that even protection only from...
News video: Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective

Moderna says its vaccine is 94.5% effective 01:40

 Moderna said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company to report results that far exceed expectations. Ciara Lee reports

Moderna says their COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5 percent effective in early analysis

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5 percent effective,..
The COVID-19 pandemic hits new highs and new lows

This week, COVID-19 headlines were..
Pfizer vaccine results leave questions about safety, longevity

 Covid-19 results from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE fueled optimism that the world will soon have a potential way out of the pandemic, yet experts cautioned that..
BioNTech chief rejects Trump claim it delayed Covid vaccine news

 Exclusive: Ugur Şahin says he and Pfizer CEO received results night before announcement Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage The..
Moderna Says its COVID-19 Vaccine is 94.5% Effective

 COVID-19 is about to get tag-teamed -- a second vaccine is on the way, and Moderna says this one has an even higher success rate than the first. On the heels of..
Pfizer, Moderna coronavirus vaccine trials “give us hope,” as COVID-19 cases rise, doctor says

 Moderna said Monday that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective. Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health, joins..
New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective [Video]

New US vaccine may be 94.5% effective

Early data from a Covid-19 vaccine produced in the US shows that it is nearly95% effective. The company Moderna claims that this product is even moreeffective than the Pfizer jab which was seen as the first breakthrough inpotential mass vaccination against the Coronavirus. British scientists havehailed the news as “tremendously exciting” news, particularly as early datasuggests it is effective on all age groups, including the elderly. The UK hasnot placed an order for the vaccine, which works in a similar way to Pfizer’sit is unclear whether the British Government can get any stock.

US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’ [Video]

US-led Moderna jab ‘is 94.5% effective’

Moderna has said its vaccine provides strong protection. Its vaccine appearsto be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company's stillongoing study in 30,000 volunteers. Exactly a week ago, competitor Pfizer Incannounced its own Covid-19 vaccine appeared to be similarly effective -- newsthat puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks foremergency use in the US.

Japan leads economic 'Zoom boom' out of recession

 Asian economies are leading the way as they show signs of bouncing back from the Covid-19 slump.
Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day [Video]

Zoom to temporarily lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day

Communications tech company Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for 'Thanksgiving Day' to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US holiday. The forty-minute time limit has been of the major restrictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the stipulated time. According to The Verge, many of Zoom's competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and all providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed. Zoom's removal of the forty-minute limit will be from midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 26th) to 6 am ET on November 27.

Zoom to lift 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving for longer family hangouts

Zoom said earlier this week it would lift its standard 40-minute limit on free video chats for Thanksgiving..
