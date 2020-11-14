BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
German biotech firm BioNTech is behind one of the leading coronavirus vaccine candidates, having jointly developed it with US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer. And according to its CEO, the 90% effective vaccine candidate is set to bring an end to the global pandemic. Speaking to UK newspaper The Guardian over Zoom, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said he was optimistic of the vaccine's success. “If the question is whether we can stop this pandemic with this vaccine, then my answer is: yes, because I believe that even protection only from...
