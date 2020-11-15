Global  
 

Germany: Prince Charles attends National Day of Mourning in Berlin

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
The Prince of Wales met with President Steinmeier ahead of a speech at the German parliament to mark 75 years since the end of World War II. The president said the visit was a sign of "solidarity in extraordinary times."
