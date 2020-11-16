Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who's the Boss? WWE star Sasha Banks talks 'Star Wars' debut, teaming with Baby Yoda on 'The Mandalorian'

USATODAY.com Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Sorry, Baby Yoda, but the 'Star Wars' galaxy has a new 'Legit Boss' as Mercedes Varnado (aka WWE's Sasha Banks) made her debut on 'The Mandalorian.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets

'The Mandalorian' fans call for Gina Carano's exit over anti-mask tweets 00:47

 Fans of 'The Mandalorian' are calling for actress Gina Carano’s role to be recast over a series of anti-mask tweets amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sasha Banks Sasha Banks American professional wrestler and actress


WWE WWE American professional wrestling and entertainment company

WWE legend The Undertaker looks back on 30 years, his 'humbling' legacy and being a wrestling fan

 This Sunday, Mark Calaway celebrates 30 years of The Undertaker. The WWE legend looks back on his legacy staying true to his wrestling persona.
USATODAY.com

Ryan Cabrera and WWE's Alexa Bliss Get Engaged

 Singer Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss have something to celebrate during these bleak COVID times ... THEY'RE ENGAGED!!! Ryan posted a pic of the..
TMZ.com
Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President? [Video]

Who Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Endorsing For President?

Dwayne Johnson is a WWE legend, actor and businessman. He has officially made his first public endorsement for a presidential candidate. Johnson is supporting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday. Johnson posted a video on Twitter endorsing the Democrats for the November 3rd election. He added that he has voted for both parties in the past and that this is "arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

The Child (Star Wars) The Child (Star Wars) Star Wars character

Baby Yoda plays key role on historic SpaceX mission

 Baby Yoda joins an elite group of plushies used on ISS missions as "zero-gravity indicators."
CBS News

SpaceX Crew-1 team harnesses the Force by bringing Baby Yoda with them to space

 An adorable — and powerful — stowaway is currently on board SpaceX’s Crew-1 flight, floating freely inside the company’s spacecraft as it heads toward..
The Verge

So cute! Baby Yoda joins historic SpaceX launch as zero-gravity indicator

 On Sunday, SpaceX launched four astronauts as well as an adorable Baby Yoda to the International Space Station.
USATODAY.com

The Mandalorian’s darkest moment is now available in Funko Pop form

 Image: Funko

Funko has announced its latest figurine based on The Mandalorian, commemorating our protagonist’s latest seemingly simple job. If you..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mission at Kern's Carlos Baldovinos talks 23ABC Baby Shower [Video]

Mission at Kern's Carlos Baldovinos talks 23ABC Baby Shower

23ABC's Baby Shower kicks off tomorrow. We talk with the executive director of the Mission at Kern County about how donations will benefit the community.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:41Published
WEB EXTRA: Baby Yoda Arrives At International Space Station [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Baby Yoda Arrives At International Space Station

Four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station Monday (11/16) night. They brought a tiny stuffed Baby Yoda on board. The toy is the team's zero-gravity indicator. Take a look.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
Anthony Daniels On Bringing C-3PO To Life In 'The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special' [Video]

Anthony Daniels On Bringing C-3PO To Life In 'The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special'

Anthony Daniels looks back at his iconic "Stars Wars" role voicing C-3PO and reveals what fans can expect of "The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special", streaming now on Disney+.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:00Published

Related news from verified sources

We need a history lesson after 'The Mandalorian' Chapter 11

 With Chapter 11, "The Heiress," The Mandalorian finally became The Mandalorians. Our guy Din Djarin meets the Mandalorian covert he's been seeking. They arrive...
Mashable

'The Mandalorian' births a new internet STAR: Mon Cal in a sweater

 Beloved internet stars Baby Yoda and Chris Evans now have some serious competition: A Mon Calamari in a sweater. The first installment of The Mandalorian...
Mashable Also reported by •Upworthy

Disney Plus sign-up data around 'The Mandalorian' season 2 shows how essential original series are for the streamer's growth

 29% of Disney Plus signups after the "Mandalorian" season two premiere were resubscribers, indicating people had canceled after the first season.
Business Insider