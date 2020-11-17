Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles carted off field late in loss to Minnesota Vikings

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay Nick Foles lead the Chicago Bears to a 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.

This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..

Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.

Cousin Sal likes the Bears against the Vikings tonight — 'It's going to be a nightmare for Kirk Cousins' | FOX Bet Live



Ahead of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match up, Cousin Sal breaks down why he likes Nick Foles, Khalil Mack and the Bears to get the win on Monday Night football. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:12 Published 13 hours ago

NFC North Preview Week 10: Dalvin Cook Carries Vikings Into Chicago; Lions Host Washington



SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 10 matchups in the NFC North, as Vikings look to gain ground on fading Bears and Lions try to keep pace with the playoff race approaching. Katie.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 05:03 Published 6 days ago