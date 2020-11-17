Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles carted off field late in loss to Minnesota Vikings
Bears QB Nick Foles was carted off the field after being thrown to the ground by Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo late in Monday night's loss.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nick Foles American football quarterback
Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:30Published
Chicago Bears National Football League franchise in Chicago, Illinois
Minnesota Vikings National Football League franchise in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's cleats feature Alex Trebek tributeThe Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.
USATODAY.com
Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..
TMZ.com
Minnesota Vikings to bar fans from stadium, citing COVID-19Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources