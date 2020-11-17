Global  
 

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles carted off field late in loss to Minnesota Vikings

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Bears QB Nick Foles was carted off the field after being thrown to the ground by Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo late in Monday night's loss.
News video: Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch

Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch 01:24

 It's a Monday night matchup of teams going in different directions. Here are three things to watch as the slumping Bears host the suddenly surging Vikings at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports.

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay [Video]

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay

Nick Foles lead the Chicago Bears to a 20-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's cleats feature Alex Trebek tribute

 The Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen has a drawing of late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and the words, "We will miss you, Alex" on his cleats.
Vikings Star Adam Thielen Honoring Alex Trebek With Custom Cleats For 'MNF'

 This wide receiver is rockin' custom cleats to honor Alex Trebek on "Monday Night Football" ... If that were a clue on "Jeopardy!", the answer would be "Who is..
Minnesota Vikings to bar fans from stadium, citing COVID-19

 Team wanted to admit a small number of fans over the rest of the season, but is reversing course as infections soar.
Cousin Sal likes the Bears against the Vikings tonight — 'It's going to be a nightmare for Kirk Cousins' | FOX Bet Live [Video]

Cousin Sal likes the Bears against the Vikings tonight — 'It's going to be a nightmare for Kirk Cousins' | FOX Bet Live

Ahead of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match up, Cousin Sal breaks down why he likes Nick Foles, Khalil Mack and the Bears to get the win on Monday Night football.

NFC North Preview Week 10: Dalvin Cook Carries Vikings Into Chicago; Lions Host Washington [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 10: Dalvin Cook Carries Vikings Into Chicago; Lions Host Washington

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 10 matchups in the NFC North, as Vikings look to gain ground on fading Bears and Lions try to keep pace with the playoff race approaching. Katie..

NFC North Preview Week 9: Bears Looking To End Losing Streak Against Titans [Video]

NFC North Preview Week 9: Bears Looking To End Losing Streak Against Titans

CBS Chicago sports anchor Matt Zahn breaks down Week 9 matchups in the NFC North. The banged-up Bears will try to get their offense going against the Titans. The Lions look to slow Dalvin Cook and the..

PHOTOS: Vikings at Bears

PHOTOS: Vikings at Bears Check out the best photos from the Minnesota Vikings game against the Chicago Bears.
Vikings suffocate Bears 19-13, Cousins wins first Monday night game

Vikings suffocate Bears 19-13, Cousins wins first Monday night game Kirk Cousins picked up his first win on Monday Night Football and the Minnesota Vikings' 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears.
