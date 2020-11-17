US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan risks international terrorism resurgence: Nato Chief
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Nato troops will not be leaving Afghanistan in the near future as the risk of terrorism is still extremely high, the organisation's Secretary General said on Tuesday, as the US is expected to cut its troop number in half by January. Afghanistan currently hosts an estimated 5,000 US troops, but President Donald Trump is poised to cut numbers by January 15, when Joe Biden takes office, a US defence official said. US Central Command has received an informal warning order, according to the official. The drawdown isn't unexpected. Nineteen years after overthrowing the Taliban, the US signed an agreement with the Taliban earlier this year...
