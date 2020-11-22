Trump’s Decision To Cut Troops In Afghanistan Gives Pakistan Upper Hand – Analysis Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

By Arul Louis*



Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller's announcement that the US troop strengths in those two countries would be reduced to 2,500 each by January 15 – just five days before Biden takes over – creates a policy vacuum there.



Miller said on Wednesday, “In the coming year, we will finish this... By Arul Louis*Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller's announcement that the US troop strengths in those two countries would be reduced to 2,500 each by January 15 – just five days before Biden takes over – creates a policy vacuum there.Miller said on Wednesday, “In the coming year, we will finish this 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

