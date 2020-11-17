Iran threatens US with ‘crushing’ response after claims Trump mulled attack on its nuclear sites
Tehran has warned that any attack against Iran by the US would be met with a “crushing” response following reports that President Trump had considered options for attacking Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei vowed to punish any unprovoked US aggression in a streamed broadcast on Tuesday, following...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Senate blocks controversial Trump nominee to Fed boardShelton's nomination was stalled on a procedural vote, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting a key vote.
CBS News
Trump hopes U.S. troops home by May from Afghanistan, Iraq -WH
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38Published
Pentagon announces troop cuts in Afghanistan, IraqActing Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan saying it fulfills President Donald Trump's..
USATODAY.com
Pentagon drawing down troops in AfghanistanThe move comes days after President Trump replaced his defense secretary.
CBS News
Donald Trump to pull thousands of troops from Iraq, Afghanistan before he leaves officeActing Defense Secretary Christopher Miller on Tuesday confirmed plans to reduce U.S. troop levels in Iraq and Afghanistan, saying the decision is in line with..
New Zealand Herald
Ali Rabiei
Tehran Capital and the largest city of Iran
Trump explored military strike on Iran, reports sayTrump explored a military strike against Iran over an inspection report showing Tehran had stepped up the means to make nuclear weapons, reports say.
USATODAY.com
Iran mocks al-Qaeda No. 2 killed in Tehran reportTEHRAN: Iran on Saturday dismissed a US newspaper report that Al-Qaeda's second-in-command was killed in Tehran by Israeli agents as "made-up information" and..
WorldNews
Iran denies al-Qaeda leader was killed in TehranA US report claims that Israeli agents shot dead the man and his daughter in the street in August.
BBC News
Israeli agents killed Al Qaeda's No. 2 official on street in Iran: reportIsraeli agents assassinated Al Qaeda’s No. 2 official in a shooting in Tehran three months ago, eliminating a mastermind behind the deadly 1998 attacks on..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources