Iran threatens US with ‘crushing’ response after claims Trump mulled attack on its nuclear sites

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Iran threatens US with ‘crushing’ response after claims Trump mulled attack on its nuclear sitesTehran has warned that any attack against Iran by the US would be met with a “crushing” response following reports that President Trump had considered options for attacking Iranian nuclear sites. Iranian government spokesperson Ali Rabiei vowed to punish any unprovoked US aggression in a streamed broadcast on Tuesday, following...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source

Trump held off on possibly attacking Iran: source 01:37

 A U.S. official says President Donald Trump asked top aides about potentially attacking Iran's main nuclear site during a meeting last Thursday. Gloria Tso reports.

