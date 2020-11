Iran, Palestinians denounce Sudan-Israel deal Israel and Sudan agreed on Friday to take steps to normalize relations in a deal brokered with the help of the United States. President Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed what he called the start of a “new..

Iran sees one COVID-19 death every four minutes It is the worst-hit country in the Middle East and is now going through its third wave of the virus.

What the US election results could mean for Iranians In a televised speech, the Iranian leader says the next US president should respect international treaties and laws.

Iran says U.S. move against it would face 'crushing' response Citing a U.S. official, Reuters reported on Monday that Trump, with two months left in office, conferred with top advisers about the possibility of attacking the...

UN: Iran explanation for hidden nuclear material 'not credible' The UN's nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday that Iran's explanations over the presence of nuclear material at an undeclared site in the country were "not...

