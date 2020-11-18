Israel launches air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Israel air strikes hit Iran targets in Syria killing 10 Israeli warplanes have struck Syria, hitting Iranian targets and killing 10 Syrian and foreign fighters in what the Israeli army called a retaliatory attack.

News24 1 day ago



Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says Read full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria...

WorldNews 2 days ago



Israeli warplanes strike Iran-linked targets in Syria, killing 3 troops JERUSALEM — Israeli warplanes struck Iran-linked targets in Syria overnight after troops uncovered roadside bombs along the frontier in the Golan Heights, the...

WorldNews 1 day ago



