Israel launches air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Syria said three military personnel were killed during an Israeli air strike. Israel's military said the move came after troops found "improvised" explosive devices along its northern border.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance

Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance 01:49

 Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. Soraya Ali reports.

