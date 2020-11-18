Israel launches air strikes on Iran-linked targets in Syria
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 () Syria said three military personnel were killed during an Israeli air strike. Israel's military said the move came after troops found "improvised" explosive devices along its northern border.
Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. Soraya Ali reports.