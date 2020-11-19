Israel Prime Minister threatens more air strikes in Syria if Iran continues military presence

Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. Soraya Ali reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit. Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:46Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye..