Israel Prime Minister threatens more air strikes in Syria if Iran continues military presence

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to carry out more airstrikes in Syria if Iran continues to maintain a military presence in the war-torn country.

"We will not allow Iranian military entrenchment against us in Syria and we will not tolerate any attempt to attack us from Syrian territory," Xinhua news...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance

Israel strikes Syria, a sign of post-Trump stance 01:49

 Israel launched air raids against what it called a wide range of Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria on Wednesday, sending a signal that it will pursue its policy of striking across the border despite U.S. President Donald Trump's election defeat. Soraya Ali reports.

