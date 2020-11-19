Israel Prime Minister threatens more air strikes in Syria if Iran continues military presence

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Nations that aid terror…’: PM Modi’s veiled attack on Pakistan at BRICS summit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on terrorism, Covid-19 among other issues during his virtual speech at 12th BRICS summit. Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:46 Published 2 days ago COVID-19: PM Modi praises armed forces for conducting rescue operations



Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago Indian Armed Forces can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 5 days ago