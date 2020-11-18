Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says
Read full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the Israeli military said. The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in...
Israel Country in Western Asia
Syria Country in the Middle East
Quds Force Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unit
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Golan Heights Territory captured and occupied from Syria by Israel
