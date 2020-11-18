Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military saysRead full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria on Wednesday after explosive devices were planted in the Israeli-held Golan Heights, the Israeli military said. The Syrian state news agency reported that three military personnel were killed and one was wounded in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Navy veteran Victor Killingsworth turns 100

Navy veteran Victor Killingsworth turns 100 00:46

 The City of Taft will be celebrating one of their World War II veterans as Victor Killingsworth turns 100 on Tuesday. The Navy veteran was featured on 23ABC's A Veterans Voice series last December.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Pompeo expected to visit Israeli settlement in parting gift

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s expected tour of a West Bank winery this week will be the first time a top U.S. diplomat has visited an..
WorldNews

FO rejects reports about US pressure to recognise Israel as 'fabrication'

 The Foreign Office (FO) has rejected as "fabrication" reports quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying Pakistan was facing pressure from the United States to..
WorldNews

US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight

 Washington - President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, will lead a U.S. delegation to Bahrain and Israel this week to discuss expanded economic..
WorldNews

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

Current state of the Islamic State a year after its leader was killed

 It's been a little more than a year since the Islamic State terrorist group lost its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and its control over territory in Iraq and..
CBS News

Syria's veteran Foreign Minister Walid Muallem dies aged 79

 He was one of the most prominent public faces for Bashar al-Assad's government during the civil war.
BBC News

In the Mediterranean, a Tug of War Between Turkey and the West

 Opinion Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, shake hands during a news conference, in Moscow, March 5, 2020...
WorldNews

Veteran Syrian foreign minister Walid Moalem dies at 79

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City AMMAN (Reuters) – ‮Syria’s‬ top diplomat..
WorldNews

Quds Force Quds Force Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps unit


Jerusalem Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions

Israeli leader vows to protect interests with next president

 JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he made no distinction between Democrats and Republicans and intended to stand up for..
WorldNews
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump [Video]

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates Joe Biden, thanks Donald Trump

The Israeli prime minister paid tribute to Trump's recognition of settlements, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem and for the so-called 'Abraham Accords' designed to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published
Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem [Video]

Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

Waving U.S. flags and beeping their horns, a car convoy carrying Republicans living in Israel, made its way on Tuesday to the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem in a show of support for Donald Trump and his party, bringing the race for the White House onto the streets of Israel a week before the U.S. election,

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:22Published

Golan Heights Golan Heights Territory captured and occupied from Syria by Israel

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Israeli agents killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 - NYT [Video]

Israeli agents killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 - NYT

Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Boise State and Mission 43 partner to help fuel military education [Video]

Boise State and Mission 43 partner to help fuel military education

Boise State University's division of extended studies has a goal to modernize BSU's relationship with Idaho's military community including the Mountain Home Air Force Base, reservists and the Idaho..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:11Published
Local veteran E.T. Roberts laid to rest at Hillcrest Park [Video]

Local veteran E.T. Roberts laid to rest at Hillcrest Park

E.T. Roberts passed away on October 16 at the age of 96. The D-Day survivor was part of the Army's 29th Infantry, landing in the second wave on Omaha Beach. He shared his experiences on numerous..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Israel to Send Astronaut to International Space Station in 2021

Israel to Send Astronaut to International Space Station in 2021 Tel Aviv, Israel (Sputnik) Nov 18, 2020 An Israeli astronaut will be sent to the International Space Station (ISS) next year, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin...
Space Daily Also reported by •WorldNews

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says

Israeli warplanes strike Syrian army, Iranian Quds force in Syria, Israeli military says Read full article 18 November 2020, 5:59 am·1-min read JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel launched air strikes against the Syrian army and Iran's Quds Force in Syria...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche WelleUpworthyJerusalem Post

Bahrain FM in Israel on first official visit from Gulf kingdom

 The minister, Abdellatif al-Zayani, was welcomed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport by his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, a live Israeli television broadcast...
IndiaTimes