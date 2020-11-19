Prince Harry speaks at Stand Up for Heroes gala, says service is 'how we take care of each other'
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
At the Stand Up for Heroes virtual gala, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he wanted to honor the legacy of those "who have given up so much."
At the Stand Up for Heroes virtual gala, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said he wanted to honor the legacy of those "who have given up so much."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Surprise! Prince Harry pops up on 'Strictly Come Dancing' to encourage pal J.J. ChalmersPrince Harry made surprise appearance Saturday night on the BBC's 'Strictly Come Dancing' to support his pal and fellow veteran J.J. Chalmers.
USATODAY.com
Stand Up for Heroes going virtual with special guest Prince Harry
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Harry blinded to unconscious racial bias as child
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Related news from verified sources