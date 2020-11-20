Global  
 

Remembering the Nuremberg trials 75 years on

BBC News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Fergal Keane looks at their legacy and speaks to a Holocaust survivor, a prosecutor and the son of a defendant.
