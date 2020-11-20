Remembering the Nuremberg trials 75 years on

H&M Fined $41 Million For Privacy Violation



Business Insider reports that H&M has been fined $41.1 million by a German regulator. The company was caught monitoring "several hundred employees" at its service center in Nuremberg, Germany. In 2018 The EU introduced new General Data Protection Regulation laws. This is the second-largest fine levied against a single company over data breaches since the 2018 laws were put into effect. Since 2014 supervisors and managers at H&M have been storing data on employees.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970