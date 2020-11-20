Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Errors prove costly for Arizona Cardinals against Seattle Seahawks on 'Thursday Night Football'

USATODAY.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
There was no late-game Kyler Murray miracle this week, as the Cardinals were defeated in a pivotal NFC West showdown with the Seahawks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Is Kyler Murray Having a Better Year Than Russell Wilson?

Is Kyler Murray Having a Better Year Than Russell Wilson? 02:27

 Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals square off against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in an NFC West showdown.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington

How Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s heartbreak led to thousands of dollars raised for cancer

 When Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the field for their game against the Seattle Seahawks, almost no one knew he did it with a heartbreaking family..
CBS News

Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals National Football League franchise in Glendale, Arizona

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins isn't the only one benefiting from Hail Mary catch – Nike is, too

 As footage of Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins soaring to catch a game-winning Hail Mary spreads, Nike's Jordan Brand apparel brand is benefiting.
USATODAY.com

'I wish I could do both': As MVP campaign heats up, Cardinals' Kyler Murray says he misses baseball

 Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, in the middle of the NFL MVP race, said on a radio show this week he does miss baseball.
USATODAY.com

NFL power rankings: Surging Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins crack top 10

 Arizona's Kyler Murray, Miami's Tua Tagovailoa have their respective teams on a second-half roll.
USATODAY.com

NFL Week 10 winners, losers: Time to add Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray to MVP debate

 In each of the last two seasons, a second-year quarterback has won the NFL MVP award. Could Kyler Murray of the Cardinals be next?
USATODAY.com

Kyler Murray Kyler Murray American football quarterback and baseball player


NFC West

Race for NFL playoff spots heats up

 The NFC West has a 3-way tie for the top team in the division; the Saints' Drew Brees was badly injured by a defensive tackle from San Francisco; and the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Clay Travis: 'I like the way Kyler Murray is playing, I have no faith in Seattle to beat Cardinals' | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis: 'I like the way Kyler Murray is playing, I have no faith in Seattle to beat Cardinals' | FOX BET LIVE

The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and Clay Travis explains why he thinks a struggling Seahawks' defense won't be enough to contain the likes of Kyler Murray. Clay predicts..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:24Published
Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Emmanuel Acho: Kyler's Cardinals need a win tonight over Seattle to prove themselves | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down the Thursday Night Football matchup in week 11 between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Acho feels Kyler Murray's Cardinals need a win tonight..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published
Week 11 DraftKings Thursday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Cardinals vs. Seahawks [Video]

Week 11 DraftKings Thursday Night Showdown and Best Bets: Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Where your money should be in TNF's Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:15Published