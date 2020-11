Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 20 minutes ago Colin Cowherd: Best bet this week is Seattle; Kyler faces too great of pressure & expectations tonight | THE HERD 03:07 Colin Cowherd breaks down the Thursday Night Football matchup tonight on FOX between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. While Kyler Murray has been showing great MVP qualifications, pressure and expectations can entirely change a game. This is Kyler's big night and Colin has his money on...