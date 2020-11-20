Tiger King star Jeff Lowe sued over 'inhumane treatment' of animals

Carole Baskin Comes Out As Bisexual



In a candid interview with the U.K.-based publication Pink News, Carole Baskin broke big news. The “Tiger King” star revealed that she has “always considered myself to be bisexual.” “Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.” Baskin then described herself as a “tomboy” growing up, according to HuffPost. The 59-year-old Baskin said she began to explore her sexuality in the 1980s.

