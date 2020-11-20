Global  
 

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe sued over 'inhumane treatment' of animals

BBC News Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Jeff Lowe took over the Oklahoma zoo formerly run by Joe Exotic and seen in the Netflix hit.
