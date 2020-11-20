Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do so

Global  
 

Mexico tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, 4th country to do soMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so amid concerns about the lingering physical and psychological scars on survivors. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico’s director of epidemiology, announced late Thursday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India. Mexico's number includes only test-confirmed deaths; the true toll is far higher. In late October, a government study of excess mortality found that a total of about 140,000 deaths this year were probably attributable to the new coronavirus, a number that has only grown since then. The milestone came less than...
Covid-19: India reports less than 30,000 cases for the first time in 4 months|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India reports less than 30,000 cases for the first time in 4 months|Oneindia News

 As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, a ray of hope emerges that the worse may finally be over. India recorded 29,164 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours - less than 30,000 in a day for the first time in over four months. The country's total Covid case count since the January outbreak...

