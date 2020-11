Can You Blame America’s Voting Debacle On The GOP And Its Racist Response To Barack Obama’s Presidency?

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Article by WNews.com Correspondent Dallas Darling In his forthcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” former President Barack Obama claimed the result of Donald Trump ’s presidency and current contested election was the result of “millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House .” Recalling his historic election in 2008, Obama bluntly suggested it also led to a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil which fueled Republicans’ grievances and obstructionism which ultimately changed the party.“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” wrote Obama. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when...