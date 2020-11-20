Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Can You Blame America’s Voting Debacle On The GOP And Its Racist Response To Barack Obama’s Presidency?

WorldNews Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Can You Blame America’s Voting Debacle On The GOP And Its Racist Response To Barack Obama’s Presidency?Article by WNews.com Correspondent Dallas Darling In his forthcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” former President Barack Obama claimed the result of Donald Trump’s presidency and current contested election was the result of “millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House.” Recalling his historic election in 2008, Obama bluntly suggested it also led to a wave of bitter and divisive turmoil which fueled Republicans’ grievances and obstructionism which ultimately changed the party.“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” wrote Obama. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede

Barack Obama’s Advice to Trump, It’s 'Time' to Concede 01:11

 Former President Barack Obama spoke about Donald Trump and the presidential election in an interview with ’60 Minutes’ on Sunday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama jokes that Navy SEALs could remove Trump from White House

 "I wish the transition was going better," the former president told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night.
CBS News

Barack Obama Talks Book Sales Bragging Rights, Jabs Trump on 'Kimmel'

 Barack Obama's new memoir is flying off the shelves -- even more than Michelle's record-setting book in 2018 -- but he says he's not rubbing it in ... and she's..
TMZ.com

Obama memoir: What he really thought of Putin and other leaders

 The former US president's record-selling memoir contains some candid portraits of world leaders.
BBC News

Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start, sells 890,000 copies in first 24 hours in ...

 Former President Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” sold nearly 890,000 copies in the U.S. and Canada in its first 24 hours, putting it on track to be the..
WorldNews

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pelosi hopes McConnell's 'pause' on virus aid ends

 As Americans prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the holiday will also be marked "with great pain" over the lives lost to..
USATODAY.com

What We Know About Trump's Election Meeting with Michigan Officials

 Two of the state’s leading Republicans are headed to the White House on Friday, as the president continues his efforts to subvert the election results in their..
NYTimes.com

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national..
CBS News

Florida Senator Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

 Scott campaigned maskless at an indoor event last week for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Georgia.
CBS News

Few Republicans push back against false claims about the election

 Most Republicans are publicly staying silent or explicitly backing the president.
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office' [Video]

Biden legal advisor: Trump's MI challenge 'abuse of office'

President-elect Joe Biden's campaign legal advisor Bob Bauer on Friday said he sees no legal basis for overturning the Michigan election results as President Donald Trump meets with Michigan lawmakers at White House in his attempt to challenge Biden's win.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

John Bolton says Trump will try to "squeeze" Michigan officials during White House visit

 Trump's former national security adviser said the president is trying to intimidate state officials.
CBS News

White House holds first press briefing since Trump lost election

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing Friday afternoon -- her first press briefing since October 1 and since President Trump lost the..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker [Video]

'Certify the results!' -activists to MI lawmaker

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who arrived at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday ahead of a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, was met by a swarm of protesters demanding that he "certify the results" of the presidential election in his state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount [Video]

'Numbers don't lie' - Biden wins GA after recount

[NFA] After a painstaking recount, Georgia officials confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Nov. 3, further narrowing the president's dubious effort to overturn the election results. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:02Published

Trump rhetoric is ‘so similar’ to Jim Jones, says Jonestown massacre survivor

 A Jonestown massacre survivor has compared the rhetoric of Donald Trump to that of Jim Jones, the cult leader who orchestrated the mass murder of nearly 1,000 of..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division [Video]

Barack Obama: It will take more than one election to reverse US division

Barack Obama has said it will take more than one election to reverse a cultureof “crazy conspiracy theories” in US politics. The former president, 59, saidthe nation was more divided today than it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama [Video]

One of my first scandals was my tan suit: Obama

In a wide ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, former U.S. President Barack Obama reflected on Joe Biden's election victory, derided what he called a "routinely" lying Trump White House, and his own..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:22Published
Michelle Obama Said She "Welcomed Melania Trump" Despite Donald Trump's "Racist Lies" [Video]

Michelle Obama Said She "Welcomed Melania Trump" Despite Donald Trump's "Racist Lies"

"Our democracy is so much bigger than anybody’s ego.”

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

John Bolton says Republican leaders need to "speak the truth" about Trump's false election fraud claims

 President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the White House transition despite facing steep hurdles from the Trump administration. Former Trump national...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRCBC.ca

‘Continued Political Vendetta’: Ivanka Trump Criticizes Financial Investigation As A Partisan ‘Fishing Expedition’

 Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to share her thoughts about two articles from The New York Times which address an investigation into potential financial impropriety...
Daily Caller

Misleading Claims In A Trump Campaign Lawsuit

Misleading Claims In A Trump Campaign Lawsuit Watch VideoThe Trump campaign suit in Pennsylvania focuses on mail-in and absentee ballots. One central issue is ballot curing. "We're talking about the...
Newsy Also reported by •BBC NewsJust JaredNPRCBC.ca