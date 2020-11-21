Pompeo to meet Taliban negotiators in Qatar ahead of US troop withdrawal
Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to meet negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban separately in Qatar’s capital, Doha, which serves as the Taliban's base for diplomacy.
