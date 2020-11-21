Global  
 

Pompeo meets with Taliban negotiators in Qatar ahead of US troop withdrawal

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with negotiators from the Afghan government and the Taliban separately in Doha. A senior official said negotiators were "very close" to breaking a longstanding deadlock.
