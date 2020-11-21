Global  
 

Nigeria slips into recession, weighed down by Covid-19 and oil prices

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
Nigeria slips into recession, weighed down by Covid-19 and oil pricesLAGOS/ABUJA: Nigeria has slipped into a recession after its gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter, according to data released on Saturday which showed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices. Africa's biggest economy was last in recession in 2016, its first in a generation,...
