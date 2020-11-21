What Matthew McConaughey tells us about America
Matthew McConaughey is an American original. What does that even mean anymore? It means that he is a living, breathing embodiment of America and all that comes with it. He resembles us and reflects us. It also means that Americans of all stripes like him and can relate to him. There are fewer and fewer people in that category. I’ve been writing about some pretty heavy stuff lately—it’s been a heavy year—but as we head towards Thanksgiving, I thought I’d take a break from COVID-19 and election madness and check in with Matthew McConaughey, who’s out and about (virtually) promoting his new book “Greenlights,” which if you like McConaughey you will most certainly dig and if you’ve never heard...
