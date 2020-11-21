Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Ghost Story From Kazakhstan

WorldNews Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
A Ghost Story From KazakhstanHalloween is over, but locals in a part of western Kazakhstan say something scary prowls the roads at night and lurks around their village. The fear that has...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Country in Central Asia

'Very Nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat to woo tourists [Video]

'Very Nice!' Kazakhstan uses Borat to woo tourists

Kazakhstan has found itself the center of the joke once again with the release of another movie featuring fictional journalist Borat. However, this time the ex-Soviet state is embracing the joke and has adopted Borat's catch phrase to try to attract tourists. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kazakhstan Tourism Board Embraces Borat Legacy in New Tourism Videos! [Video]

Kazakhstan Tourism Board Embraces Borat Legacy in New Tourism Videos!

Yes, Borat is back! And the tourism board of the fictitious Borat’s real-life home country Kazakhstan is using the character’s catchphrase for its tourism videos. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:16Published