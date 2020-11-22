Protesters in Guatemala set fire to Congress building
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The demonstrations in Guatemala City rocked a nation still recovering from back-to-back hurricanes that displaced thousands of people, destroyed homes and obliterated infrastructure.
