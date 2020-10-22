Global  
 

Taiwan protesters march against US pork imports

BBC News Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Taipei in Taiwan.
News video: Protesters oppose pork imports in ‘Autumn Struggle’ march

Thousands march in Taiwan streets against US pork imports

 TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow U.S. pork imports into Taiwan,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •NewsmaxUpworthyWashington Post

Taiwan Says Unnamed US Official Visiting, Cannot Give Details

 A U.S. official has arrived in Taiwan, the island's foreign ministry said on Sunday, adding that it could not provide details as the trip has not been made...
Newsmax Also reported by •RTTNews

Despite China's warning, US, Taiwan sign blueprint for economic ties
newKerala.com Also reported by •Washington PostWorldNews