'All people' should avoid: CDC raises warning against cruise ship travel to highest level
The CDC has published a Level 4 travel notice advising that "all people" should avoid cruise ships worldwide because of a "very high" COVID risk.
Coronavirus updates: Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings; Trump's cocktail gains FDA authorizationThanksgiving travel surges despite warnings from CDC and Fauci. Trump's experimental antibody cocktail gains FDA authorization. Latest COVID news.
AAA says fewer people will travel for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus pandemicTHE CDC says Americans should stay put this holiday season and only only celebrate with people in their own households. But AAA expects up 50 million people to..
Kansas issued a face mask order. Counties that opted out saw COVID-19 cases rise 100% in 6 weeks, CDC saysKansas counties that upheld the governor's face mask order saw a decline in cases while counties that opted out saw cases rise, a new report says.
Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travelDonald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
Coronavirus disease 2019
Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19
Covid: Officer bitten breaking up illegal partyPolice also found more than 100 people at a party in an industrial unit in Manchester.
Covid-19: Christmas get-together plan backed by UK nationsMinisters outline plans for "some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024
