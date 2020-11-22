Global  
 

'All people' should avoid: CDC raises warning against cruise ship travel to highest level

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The CDC has published a Level 4 travel notice advising that "all people" should avoid cruise ships worldwide because of a "very high" COVID risk.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving

CDC Urges Americans Not To Travel For Thanksgiving 00:35

 The CDC is recommending against any travel, no matter how limited, for Thanksgiving this year. On Thursday Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager said the CDC is "alarmed" by the spiking infection rates. Walke and the CDC announced a new COVID-19 guidance would be released...

Coronavirus updates: Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings; Trump's cocktail gains FDA authorization

 Thanksgiving travel surges despite warnings from CDC and Fauci. Trump's experimental antibody cocktail gains FDA authorization. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

AAA says fewer people will travel for Thanksgiving amid coronavirus pandemic

 THE CDC says Americans should stay put this holiday season and only only celebrate with people in their own households. But AAA expects up 50 million people to..
CBS News

Kansas issued a face mask order. Counties that opted out saw COVID-19 cases rise 100% in 6 weeks, CDC says

 Kansas counties that upheld the governor's face mask order saw a decline in cases while counties that opted out saw cases rise, a new report says.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Donald Trump Jr. tests positive; 471k US deaths by March, model estimates; CDC recommends against holiday travel

 Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for the coronavirus. Model predicts more deaths. Thanksgiving during a pandemic happened before. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19 [Video]

Thousands pay homage as Serbia's Patriarch is laid to rest after dying of COVID-19

Serbia is currently facing the worst health crisis since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:05Published

Covid: Officer bitten breaking up illegal party

 Police also found more than 100 people at a party in an industrial unit in Manchester.
BBC News

Covid-19: Christmas get-together plan backed by UK nations

 Ministers outline plans for "some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".
BBC News
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024

The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 18,662lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,512,045.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

India Continues To Lose Journalists To COVID-19

India Continues To Lose Journalists To COVID-19 Another Indian journalist has fallen prey to the Covid-19 pandemic as Noida-based scribe Pankaj Shukla breathed his last on Friday night (20 November). Hailed...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

COVID-19 patient in Bengal brought home days after being declared dead, cremated

 In a bizarre incident, an elderly coronavirus patient was brought back home in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by his family members, a week after they...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Eurasia Review

Mumbai: Activists gather to discuss crushing dissent in guise of pandemic

 The Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh played host to a wide variety of people from different walks of life on Saturday afternoon—all of whom had gathered at the...
Mid-Day