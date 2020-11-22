'All people' should avoid: CDC raises warning against cruise ship travel to highest level

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024



The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 18,662lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,512,045.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970