U.S. coronavirus case tally tops 12 million amid growing fears that Thanksgiving travel will spark another surge of infections

The global case tally for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 rose to 58.7 million on Monday and the U.S. tally rose above 12 million, with new daily infections heading toward 200,0000 amid growing fears that Thanksgiving travel will spark another surge. The pace of spread is accelerating rapidly. It took the U.S. six days to climb to 12 million cases from 11 million, after seven days to rise to 11 million from 10 million and 11 days to get to 10 million from nine million. “Four days before a holiday with potentially the most indoor and in-person gatherings of the year in the U.S., the virus is here and more prevalent than ever,” said Raymond James analyst Chris Meekins. The U.S. has averaged...