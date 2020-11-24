Coronavirus updates: Maryland State Police to enforce COVID restrictions; Los Angeles County stay-at-home order coming?; 257K US deaths
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Shoppers are panic-buying, again. One Tennessee mayor is waiting for guidance from the "Holy Spirit." 257K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
AP Top Stories November 24 AHere's the latest for Tuesday November 24th: Biden to name national security team; GSA signs off on presidential transition; Los Angeles County could implement..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warningWisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
LA County restricts in-person dining amid COVID-19 surgeDining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be restricted starting Wednesday under a modified public health order in Los Angeles County as..
CBS News
Covid-19 vaccine: India Aatmanirbhar for syringes, says industryAn industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over..
IndiaTimes
PM-CM COVID meet: Arvind Kejriwal blames spike on pollution, Mamata Banerjee demands GST duesTo take stock of the COVID situation in the country, PM Narendra Modi held the first leg of the PM-CM meet with the CMs of the 8 worst-hit states.
DNA
Jon Pardi marries Summer Duncan in intimate Tennessee wedding after COVID-19 canceled May dream weddingThe "Ain't Always the Cowboy" singer Pardi married Summer Duncan in an intimate wedding Saturday night following COVID-19 safety protocols.
USATODAY.com
