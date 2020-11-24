Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus updates: Maryland State Police to enforce COVID restrictions; Los Angeles County stay-at-home order coming?; 257K US deaths

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Shoppers are panic-buying, again. One Tennessee mayor is waiting for guidance from the "Holy Spirit." 257K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: LA County Business Curfew Goes Into Effect As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge

LA County Business Curfew Goes Into Effect As Coronavirus Cases Continue To Surge 03:01

 Starting Friday, Los Angeles County will tighten its pandemic safeguards and restrictions in an effort to stem the recent surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maryland State Police Maryland State Police


Los Angeles County, California Los Angeles County, California County in California, United States

AP Top Stories November 24 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday November 24th: Biden to name national security team; GSA signs off on presidential transition; Los Angeles County could implement..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: New York City still has 650 bodies in freezer trucks; Nevada hits 'pause'; TSA screenings up after CDC travel warning

 Wisconsin GOP Rep. Bryan Steil reveals positive test. Los Angeles County suspends in-person dining. Nevada 'statewide pause'. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

LA County restricts in-person dining amid COVID-19 surge

 Dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be restricted starting Wednesday under a modified public health order in Los Angeles County as..
CBS News

Holy Spirit Religious concept with varied meanings


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19 vaccine: India Aatmanirbhar for syringes, says industry

 An industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over..
IndiaTimes

PM-CM COVID meet: Arvind Kejriwal blames spike on pollution, Mamata Banerjee demands GST dues

 To take stock of the COVID situation in the country, PM Narendra Modi held the first leg of the PM-CM meet with the CMs of the 8 worst-hit states.
DNA

Tennessee Tennessee State of the United States of America

Jon Pardi marries Summer Duncan in intimate Tennessee wedding after COVID-19 canceled May dream wedding

 The "Ain't Always the Cowboy" singer Pardi married Summer Duncan in an intimate wedding Saturday night following COVID-19 safety protocols.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 699 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 699 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 699 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths across the state today.

Credit: WXXVPublished
LA County restricts in-person dining due to COVID-19 cases [Video]

LA County restricts in-person dining due to COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise at the start of the holiday season.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Los Angeles County restaurant owners prepare to shut down in-person dining [Video]

Los Angeles County restaurant owners prepare to shut down in-person dining

Restaurants in Los Angeles County are bracing for a new round of coronavirus restrictions as cases in the area surge.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:49Published