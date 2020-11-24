Coronavirus updates: Maryland State Police to enforce COVID restrictions; Los Angeles County stay-at-home order coming?; 257K US deaths

Here's the latest for Tuesday November 24th: Biden to name national security team; GSA signs off on presidential transition; Los Angeles County could implement..

Dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be restricted starting Wednesday under a modified public health order in Los Angeles County as..

An industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over..

To take stock of the COVID situation in the country, PM Narendra Modi held the first leg of the PM-CM meet with the CMs of the 8 worst-hit states.

The "Ain't Always the Cowboy" singer Pardi married Summer Duncan in an intimate wedding Saturday night following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 699 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths



LA County restricts in-person dining due to COVID-19 cases



