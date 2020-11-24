Global  
 

Election 2020 live updates: Trump to take part in White House turkey pardon after GSA clears way for Biden transition

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The official turkey pardoning ceremony will be the president's first public event in days.
WEB EXTRA: White House Turkey Pardoning

WEB EXTRA: White House Turkey Pardoning 00:31

 President Trump granted an official pardon to this year's Thanksgiving turkey, named “Corn”, at a Rose Garden ceremony on Tuesday (11/24). Both "Corn" and runner-up "Cob" will retire to Iowa State University.

Lame duck president pardons one lucky turkey

Lame duck president pardons one lucky turkey

Donald Trump has pardoned Corn the Turkey, soon after authorising transition arrangements to proceed with President-elect Biden.

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey 'Corn'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

President Trump and first lady host annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House

This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.

