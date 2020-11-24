Election 2020 live updates: Trump to take part in White House turkey pardon after GSA clears way for Biden transition

Lame duck president pardons one lucky turkey
Donald Trump has pardoned Corn the Turkey, soon after authorising transition arrangements to proceed with President-elect Biden.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hosted the pardoning of the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey in a ceremony at the White House.
This year's Thanksgiving turkey from Walcott, Iowa was pardoned during the annual ceremony.