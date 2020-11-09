Kamala Harris: I may be first woman in this office, will not be last
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Wearing a white pantsuit in tribute to women's suffrage and taking the stage to the sounds of Mary J Blige, the first Indian and Black American woman to be elected US Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a rousing victory speech invoking memories of her mother, urging the young to "dream with ambition" and hailing...
CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..
"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said in her first post-election address to the nation.