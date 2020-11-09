Global  
 

Kamala Harris: I may be first woman in this office, will not be last

Monday, 9 November 2020
Wearing a white pantsuit in tribute to women's suffrage and taking the stage to the sounds of Mary J Blige, the first Indian and Black American woman to be elected US Vice President Kamala Harris headlined a rousing victory speech invoking memories of her mother, urging the young to "dream with ambition" and hailing...
The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.

When the media in the United States was projecting Democrats’ Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, the winners of the US presidential election, Donald Trump was playing golf at his club in..

CNN anchor Van Jones on Saturday broke down in tears on live TV after hearing the result of the US election 2020 with Democratic candidate Joe Biden snatching victory from incumbent Republican Donald..

Kamala Harris: 'While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last' Vice president-elect Kamala Harris has told America's voters that she might be the first woman to be elected to the role but she will not be the last.
 "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said in her first post-election address to the nation.
