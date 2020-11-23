First round of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Cabinet picks on November 24
Monday, 23 November 2020 () US President-elect Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on November 24 amid the thick of ongoing obstruction to the political transition process from sitting president Donald Trump.
"You're going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron...
Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal on November 22. Several officers attended the meeting. The state government has decided to form..