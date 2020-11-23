Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First round of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Cabinet picks on November 24

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
US President-elect Joe Biden's first wave of Cabinet picks are expected on November 24 amid the thick of ongoing obstruction to the political transition process from sitting president Donald Trump.

"You're going to see the first of the president-elect's cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week," Biden's chief of staff Ron...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks [Video]

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal [Video]

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan held the first meeting of 'Cow Cabinet' in Bhopal on November 22. Several officers attended the meeting. The state government has decided to form..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Democrats rally for Biden to keep climate promises [Video]

Democrats rally for Biden to keep climate promises

A group of progressive Democrats rallied on Thursday (November 19) calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stay true to his campaign, which promised to prioritize vulnerable Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden to announce his transition team

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will deliver remarks Monday on their long term plans for the country and are set to announce his...
CBS News