Coronavirus digest: EU agrees vaccine deal with Moderna

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The EU has an agreement in place with US firm Moderna for 160 million doses of its experimental vaccine. Meanwhile, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine producers have said their jab is 95% effective. DW rounds up the latest.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective

AstraZeneca says COVID vaccine 90% effective 01:22

 AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.

