Coronavirus digest: EU agrees vaccine deal with Moderna
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The EU has an agreement in place with US firm Moderna for 160 million doses of its experimental vaccine. Meanwhile, Russia's Sputnik V vaccine producers have said their jab is 95% effective. DW rounds up the latest.
AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic. Francis Maguire reports.