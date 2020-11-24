Global  
 

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Trial of 20 Saudis in absentia resumes in Turkey

Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Jamal Khashoggi murder: Trial of 20 Saudis in absentia resumes in TurkeyThe trial of the men accused of murdering Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018 has resumed in Turkey. Twenty Saudi officials are being tried in absentia. A prominent critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Mr Khashoggi was killed by a team of Saudi agents inside the kingdom's consulate. Turkey says he was suffocated and then dismembered. The defendants include two former aides to the prince, who denies involvement. A close friend of Mr Khashoggi, Egyptian political dissident Ayman Noor, told the court the journalist felt threatened by people close to Crown Prince Mohammed. He said Mr Khashoggi had described to him being personally threatened by Saudi media...
