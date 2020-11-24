King Felipe VI of Spain in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
MADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- King Felipe VI of Spain will remain in quarantine for 10 days and has been forced to cancel all his official engagements after being in contact on Sunday with a person who tested positive for COVID-19...
Felipe VI Incumbent King of Spain
Covid: King Felipe of Spain in quarantine after contactKing Felipe will stop public activities for 10 days after coming into contact with an infected person.
BBC News
Madrid Capital of Spain
