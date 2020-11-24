Global  
 

King Felipe VI of Spain in quarantine after exposure to coronavirus

WorldNews Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
King Felipe VI of Spain in quarantine after exposure to coronavirusMADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- King Felipe VI of Spain will remain in quarantine for 10 days and has been forced to cancel all his official engagements after being in contact on Sunday with a person who tested positive for COVID-19...
Felipe VI Incumbent King of Spain

Covid: King Felipe of Spain in quarantine after contact

 King Felipe will stop public activities for 10 days after coming into contact with an infected person.
BBC News

Madrid Capital of Spain

Griezmann defends relationship with Messi in Spanish TV interview

 MADRID, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann insists he has an excellent relationship with Leo Messi despite rumors to the contrary...
WorldNews
Police use drones to monitor overcrowding at reopened Madrid flea market [Video]

Police use drones to monitor overcrowding at reopened Madrid flea market

The ancient and emblematic Rastro market opened its doors again on Sunday after an eight-month coronavirus-related shutdown.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19 [Video]

Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19

Shopfronts in a traditional Madrid market got a makeover as part of a reimagined street art festival in the Spanish capital. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published

Upamecano still on Madrid agenda

 It's not just Bayern LB, David Alaba, that would be one of Real Madrid's targets for their defence. According to 'Sport', Dayot Upamecano, RB Leipzig CB, is..
WorldNews

SoccerNews.com

SoccerNews.com

