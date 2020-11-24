Global  
 

Two men tried to sell $317 million in N95 masks to a foreign government. The masks didn’t exist, DOJ says.

Washington Post Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The suspects are accused of negotiating a sales price for the phantom masks that was five times the asking price set by manufacturer 3M, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in the South District of Texas.
